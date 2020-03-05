|
|
Nancy Lynn Warren
Lafayette - Nancy Lynn Warren, 71, of Lafayette, IN, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in IU Health Arnett Hospital.
She was born on March 29, 1948 in Lafayette to the late Joseph and Barbara (Booher) Warren.
Nancy graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School in the class of 1966.
She worked for Purdue University in various administrative roles for 25 years.
Nancy was a huge baseball fan and enjoyed watching the Olympics, especially figure skating. Christmas morning for her came every spring on opening day for the St. Louis Cardinals.
Surviving are her son, Andrew Gruver of Lafayette; her sister, Cindy Warren of Lafayette; her niece, Heather Faulkner of Lafayette; her great niece, Madison Faulkner of Lafayette; and her good friend, Deb Darrow of Lafayette.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Cathy Reamer.
A Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Celebrant Dawn Fisher officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the Indiana Veterans Home Activities Fund or to Almost Home Humane Society in loving memory of Nancy. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. You may leave condolences and memories of Nancy online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020