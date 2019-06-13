Nancy R. Titus



West Lafayette - Nancy R. Titus, 78, of West Lafayette, passed away at home, surrounded by family, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.



Nancy was the daughter of Leonard C. and M. Ruth Etter (Klinger) of Lafayette. She was born January 7, 1941 and graduated from East Tipp High School in 1959.



She is survived by Darwin E. Titus her loving husband and compaion. Darwin and Nancy married in Lafayette on September 12, 1959. She and Darwin founded Titus Grain Inspection Inc. and worked together as Federally Licensed Grain Inspectors.



Nancy was a devoted wife, nurturing mom and a beloved Nana. She cherished family, gardening and wildlife. She loved reading, baking, and puzzling and especially enjoyed caring and providing for the countless "critters" that frequented her backyard porch.



Surviving along with her husband are her children Douglas Titus of Lafayette, Kimberly (Daniel) Carter of Ft. Collins, CO, Alesia (Stuart) Jaeger of Abingdon, MD, Lora (David) Goonewardene of Lafayette, and her grandchildren John, Lisa and Chris Carter, Tyler and Josh Jaeger and Megan and Carly Goonewardene. Also surviving is her brother Leonard JC (Rosalie) Etter of Lafayette.



Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday at Soller-Baker West Lafayette Chapel, 1184 Sagamore Parkway. Service will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday, at Soller-Baker West Lafayette Chapel, Rev. Mark Berg officiating. Entombment will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens West Lafayette, Indiana.



