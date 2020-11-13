Nancy S. Eberhard
West Lafayette - Nancy Scott Eberhard passed peacefully into the kingdom of heaven on November 8th, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Born November 6, 1960 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Nancy Ellen Scott was the second daughter of Donald "Don" and Margaret Scott.
Nancy earned her B.S. degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville in 1982. In 1985, she answered the call to ministry at Southeastern Seminary in Wake Forrest, NC. It would be here that Nancy would meet the love her life, Greg. They married on December 12, 1987.
In addition to her two sons John and Dan, whom Nancy gained in marriage, Greg and Nancy welcomed two more boys, Scott Joseph in 1988 and Stephen Gregory in 1991. The four boys were always at the center of Nancy's world. After almost 25 years of putting up with "boy activities", Nancy was thrilled to welcome each of her sons' partners into the mix.
Nancy served as an ordained minister of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) for almost 30 years, sharing her gifts with numerous congregations in both the North Carolina and Indiana regions. Her expertise lied in grief and bereavement. One of Nancy's proudest achievements was being chosen to speak at national grief conferences in Chicago and Atlanta.
Nancy worked as Bereavement Coordinator for Hospice of Winston-Salem, North Carolina and later for St. Elizabeth Hospice in Lafayette, Indiana. She also spent eight years serving as Associate Minister for First Christian Church Lafayette before transitioning to Resident Services Coordinator for Assisted Living at Westminster Village, and later working as Director of Pastoral Care and Mission Integration at University Place. In addition, Nancy served as a member of many boards, councils, and groups.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Greg Eberhard, her sons, John (Pattie) Eberhard and Dan (Laura) Eberhard of North Carolina, Scott Eberhard and Steve (Megan) Eberhard of Indiana, and seven grandchildren, Allie, Brooke, Graham, Josie, Grace, Payton, and Bonnie. Also surviving are her sister Elizabeth (Norm) Vincel of Virginia, her brother and sister-in law Randy (Susie) Eberhard and Vicki (Paul) Moore of Georgia, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and several cherished members of her extended family. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial visitation will take place on Friday, November 20th from 6-8 PM at Soller-Baker funeral home in Lafayette. All CDC guidelines will be in effect. Those who wish to attend will be required to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Sanitizing stations will be provided.
A private memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on November 21st at First Christian Church in Lafayette. The service will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube to allow an opportunity for friends and loved ones across the state and country to attend virtually. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nancy's name to Franciscan/St. Elizabeth Hospice or First Christian Church Lafayette.
