Burkhart Funeral Home - Crawfordsville
201 W. Wabash Avenue
Crawfordsville, IN 47933
(765) 362-5510
Nancy Smith
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Burkhart Funeral Home - Crawfordsville
201 W. Wabash Avenue
Crawfordsville, IN 47933
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Burkhart Funeral Home - Crawfordsville
201 W. Wabash Avenue
Crawfordsville, IN 47933
Nancy Smith Obituary
Nancy Smith

Dec. 19, 1935 - June 20, 2019 - Nancy Carolyn (Fink) Smith of Crawfordsville passed away Thursday afternoon at Wellbrooke. She was 83.

Nancy was an officer for the Moose for several years and also a member of the Eagles and DeMolay. She liked to bowl, square dance, crochet and read. She worked at First National Bank before becoming the head cook at the Waynetown school. From 1975 to 1986 she was at North Montgomery, after which she went to work at Target, staying there until retirement.

Born Dec. 19, 1935 in Crawfordsville, she was the daughter of Glenn Fink and Ruth Swearingen Fink. She married Richard P. Smith on Oct. 9, 1955 at the Trinity Methodist Church in Crawfordsville. He survives.

Surviving family includes: husband, Richard Smith; four children, Donald G. Smith (Mary), Dianna L. Billingsley (Donnie), David W. Smith (Lee Ann), Dawn M. McDaniel (Lance); eleven grandchildren, Jason, Kylene, Kyle, Jared, Tel, Madison, Erica, Brooke, Kaleb, Konnor, Angelia and ten great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 11 AM to 1 PM Tuesday, June 25 at Burkhart Funeral Home, 201 W. Wabash Avenue. Services will begin at 1 PM, led by her grandson, Kaleb J. Smith. Burial will follow at Waynetown Masonic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Nancy Smith may be made to Mooseheart, 155 S. International Drive, Mooseheart, IL 60539. Online condolences may be made at www.BurkhartFH.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 22, 2019
