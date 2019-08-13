|
|
Nancy Sue Sutton
Wolcott - Nancy Sue Sutton, 74, of Wolcott, passed away at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019 at IU White County Memorial Hospital. She was surrounded by her loving family.
She was born January 27, 1945 in Gary, Indiana to the late Clyde and Judith (Schultz) Johnson. She attended Miller Elementary (Gary) and Remington and Wolcott schools.
Her marriage was to Benjamin Lewis Sutton on September 3rd ,1961 at the Wolcott United Methodist Church; He preceded her in death.
Nancy had various jobs throughout her life including RCA in Monticello and Indiana Ribbon (Thayer's) in Wolcott. She obtained her CNA license and worked several years at MDM Home Health Care until her retirement.
Nancy enjoyed quilting, reading, and spending quality time with her family. She spent many years assisting her aunts (Hazel Wright and Lloyd Collins), mother, and brother-in-law (Frank Heinzelman). She was a member of the Wolcott Baptist Church and the Rebekah Lodge.
Surviving are her three children; Mary Green of Wolcott, Donna Hunt of Wolcott, and Bruce Sutton (wife: Susan) of Indianapolis as well her six grandchildren; Amanda Spencer (husband: Brandon) of Oklahoma, Dawn Sutton (companion: Jason Cornell) of Morocco, Kyle Hunt of Reynolds, Hallie Sutton of Washington, Rebecca Jones (companion: Nate Abney) of West Lafayette, and Hannah Jones of Wolcott ; as well as her five great grandchildren, Zackery and Aurora Spencer and Marissa, Kyler, and Keaton Cornell. She is survived by her brothers; Clyde (Sonny) (wife: Carolyn) of Florida, Mike Johnson (husband: Nick) of Wolcott, and sisters; Martha Allison (husband: Ronald) of Montana, Kathy McIntosh (husband: Brian) of Lafayette, and Sandy Johnson of Lafayette, and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death with her parents, aunts, husband, and brother-in-law are sisters Helen Mize and Judy Heinzelman, and sons-in-law Dale Green and Eugene (Kansas) Hunt.
Friends may call from 3-7 PM (EST) Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Foster-Clapper Funeral Home of Wolcott. Rebekah Service will follow visitation starting at 7 PM (EST) with Funeral Service to follow. Pastor Tom Bennett to officiate.
Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 13, 2019