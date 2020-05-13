|
Nancy Zink
Nancy L. Zink, 77, formerly of Flora and recently of Tucson, AZ, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Franciscan Alliance East.
She was born on April 3, 1943 to the late Charles and Marjorie (Darling) Webb in Lafayette, IN. She attended Lafayette Jefferson High School. Nancy married Michael K. Zink on March 14, 1960 and he preceded her in death on August 18, 2009.
Nancy was a Ward Clerk for Home Hospital ER and 3 North for nearly 38 years. She was a member of the St. Lawrence and St. Ann's Catholic Churches. She loved being with her family and friends and traveling. Nancy was known as the neighborhood mom; she took care of everyone around her.
She is survived by her children: Michael K. (Jeff Ferguson) Zink of Lafayette, Richard D. (Lisa) Zink of Independence, IN, Janet M. (Greg) Brennan of Tucson, AZ and Monica L. (David) Bever of Rossville, IN; sister, Sandie (Dan) Hurd of Lafayette, IN. She is also survived by ten grandchildren: Jacob Goris, Richard Zink, Jr., Blake Brennan, Jarrad Goris, Brittany Brennan, Katrina Dyer, Erica Smith, Brooke Brennan, Brianna Brennan, and Allison Mohler, and also by 5 great-grandchildren: Taylor Goris, Leslie Klinger, Xhylhan Klinger, Charlotte Smith, and Lucas Jones.
Along with her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her son, Frederick W. Zink and two brothers, Charles "Sonny" Webb, Jr. and Donnie Webb.
Services will be private. Interment will follow at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery. Hippensteel Funeral Service assisting family with services. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to Franciscan Health East Pediatric Units.
