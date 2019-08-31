|
Naomi Jenkins
Flora - Naomi Marie Jenkins, 90, of Flora, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Milner Community Healthcare. She was born December 17, 1928, in Flora, to Alfred and Lula (Hodges) Flora. On January 1, 1949, she married Carl Emmett Jenkins; he preceded her in death.
In 1947, Naomi graduated from Flora High School. Naomi enjoyed quilting, sewing and was a skilled seamstress. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking, and was known for her delicious pies. She was a wonderful mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and great grandmother that loved her Lord and had a servant's heart.
Naomi is survived by her children, Karla Jenkins of Flora, Curt (Colleen) Jenkins of Cutler, Lyle (Michele) Jenkins of Frankfort, Gordon (Amy) Jenkins of Cleveland, GA; grandchildren, Josh (Dana) Jenkins, Jared (Emily) Jenkins, Jenica Jenkins, Jonathan (Brooke) Jenkins, Jeanna (Darin) Graybill, Taylor (Katy) Jenkins, Kelby (Josiah) Laughner, Hannah Jenkins, Madison Jenkins, Sidney (Jeena) Jenkins; and eight great grandchildren with one more expected.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded by her parents, four sisters and two brothers.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019, from 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Genda Funeral Home Rossville Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 2, at Bachelor Run Old German Baptist Church in Flora. Burial will follow at Musselman Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Musselman Cemetery or Milner Community Healthcare. Online condolences may be directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 31, 2019