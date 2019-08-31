Services
Genda Funeral Home - Rossville Chapel
450 N State Rd 39
Rossville, IN 46065
765-379-3411
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Genda Funeral Home Rossville Chapel
450 N State Rd 39
Rossville, IN
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Genda Funeral Home Rossville Chapel
450 N State Rd 39
Rossville, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Bachelor Run Old German Baptist Church
Flora, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Naomi Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Naomi Jenkins


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Naomi Jenkins Obituary
Naomi Jenkins

Flora - Naomi Marie Jenkins, 90, of Flora, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Milner Community Healthcare. She was born December 17, 1928, in Flora, to Alfred and Lula (Hodges) Flora. On January 1, 1949, she married Carl Emmett Jenkins; he preceded her in death.

In 1947, Naomi graduated from Flora High School. Naomi enjoyed quilting, sewing and was a skilled seamstress. She also enjoyed gardening, cooking, and was known for her delicious pies. She was a wonderful mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and great grandmother that loved her Lord and had a servant's heart.

Naomi is survived by her children, Karla Jenkins of Flora, Curt (Colleen) Jenkins of Cutler, Lyle (Michele) Jenkins of Frankfort, Gordon (Amy) Jenkins of Cleveland, GA; grandchildren, Josh (Dana) Jenkins, Jared (Emily) Jenkins, Jenica Jenkins, Jonathan (Brooke) Jenkins, Jeanna (Darin) Graybill, Taylor (Katy) Jenkins, Kelby (Josiah) Laughner, Hannah Jenkins, Madison Jenkins, Sidney (Jeena) Jenkins; and eight great grandchildren with one more expected.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded by her parents, four sisters and two brothers.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019, from 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Genda Funeral Home Rossville Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 2, at Bachelor Run Old German Baptist Church in Flora. Burial will follow at Musselman Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Musselman Cemetery or Milner Community Healthcare. Online condolences may be directed to www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Naomi's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now