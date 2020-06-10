Naomi Weaver
Naomi Ruth Weaver, 93, passed away peacefully at IU Arnett if Lafayette at 4:35pm June 9, 2020 from Pulmonary Disease where she had been patient since Monday June 8. She had been living at Cumberland Pointe Health Campus in West Lafayette, IN, since May 8.
She was born September 12, 1926 in Monon, Indiana to the late Cyrus Victor and Julia (Dunlap) Brown. After her mother and father divorced, she and her mother moved to Lafayette.
She attended Seventh Day Adventist during grade school and attended Jefferson High School. On September 16, 1942 she married Walter Weaver. He preceded her in death November 6, 1997. Throughout her life she was employed at Brown Rubber, Lafayette Journal & Courier, Morris Bryant and Jefferson High School Cafeteria.
She was a wonderful, loving mother and grandmother and always made sure her family came first. Her pastimes were crocheting dollies and making afghans.
Naomi is survived by her three daughters: Judy Henderson (Larry) of Shadeland, Janet Snethen (Floyd), and Rita Cramer (Mike), of Lafayette, and son Dennis Weaver (Deb) of Shadeland; 8 grandchildren: Jacqueline Dexter (Dale), Mark Henderson, Wendy McMann (Chip), Melissa Hruskovich (Roger), Jim Hamilton (Julie), John Hamilton (Jody), Dennis Weaver (Catie), and Kayla Pruitt (Jeremie). She is also survived by 19 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.
Along with her husband Walter, she is preceded in death by her son Richard Weaver and great granddaughter Brittany Henderson Hale.
Private family service will be held at Hippensteel Funeral Home with Pastor Darin Hendrey officiating. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the Local Food Pantry. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippnesteelfuneralservice.com
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.