Nathaniel Wayne Watson
Attica - Nathaniel Wayne Watson, 36, Attica, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 3:40 p.m.
Nathaniel was born in the Home Hospital at Lafayette, Indiana on October 6, 1982. He was the son of Paulette Mae (Worley) Watson of Attica and the late Jimmy Wayne Watson. He was a life resident of Attica, graduating from Attica High School in 2001.
Nathaniel formerly managed the McDonald's Restaurant in Attica. He later worked in the Building Services at Purdue University in West Lafayette for 13 years. In 2010 Nathaniel became re-employed at McDonald's in Attica and worked as one of the crew.
He was a member of the Independence Old Fashioned Baptist Church and at the age of five was baptized. He enjoyed singing and sang at several church services and funerals. He also enjoyed playing the piano. Christmas was his favorite time of the season and enjoyed decorating for the holidays.
He leaves behind his mother, Paulette Watson of Attica; a sister, Crystal Morrison, Attica; two nieces, Grace and Charity Morrison, Attica; his aunts, Amanda Bechdolt, Muncie, IN; Glenna (Ronnie) Watkins, Attica and Dealie Watson, Stearns, KY; his uncles, Stanley (Wilma) Worley, Wadena, MN; Zyandal Watson, Monticello, KY; Dwight Watson and Jeffery Watson, both of Stearns, KY; several cousins. He was preceded by his father, Jimmy Wayne Watson and both maternal and paternal grandparents.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Thursday, August 1st, from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. with Brother Joel Whitehead officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Nathaniel Watson family.
Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 30, 2019