Natividad "Nate" Martinez



Lafayette - Natividad (Nate) Martinez, age 88, of Lafayette, IN passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019 with loving family at his side. Nate was born September 8,1930 in Dallas,Texas to the late Conrado and Guatelupe Martinez. Also preceding him in death are his brothers Thomas, Cornelio, Danny and his sister Alicia.



Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 40 years, Lucinda (Sis) Martinez; children, David (Kati) Martinez, Gary (Niki) Martine, Steven (Mary) Martinez, Tim Martinez and stepson Anthony Priest; his surviving siblings Gloria Wells, Marcella Martinez and Juanita Martinez. He also leaves behind eleven grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Nate was a hard worker and a kind soul and a faithful member of the Catholic Church. He followed his father's footsteps and worked in construction his entire life constructing many buildings in the Lafayette area including the two homes he lived in with his family. He was well-respected in the community and personally requested by many contractors to work on several construction projects. His greatest accomplishments were being a loving husband, raising his children and being a proud grandfather. Nate was a man of integrity and instilled a strong work ethic in his sons. He would do anything to help his boys succeed and enjoyed working on home improvement projects with them. He was a humble man and adored his wife who cared lovingly for him until his death. Nate will be missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be Monday April 1, 2019 one hour prior to a 2pm, service to follow at 2pm, Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel. Burial Meadow View Cemetery. You may Sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com. Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary