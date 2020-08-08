Neal A. Bullock
Lafayette - Neil A. Bullock, 50, of Lafayette, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. He was born June 29, 1970, in Lafayette to Mary Jane (Downey) Bullock of Lafayette and the late Jerry Bullock.
Neil and his wife Stephanie met and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1988. On July 30, 1994, he married Stephanie Parker in St. Mary Cathedral.
Neil was a Lead Chemical Operator for EVONIK and was a member of the Emergency Response Team.
He was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Neil was a sports fan and enjoyed hunting and grilling. The most important thing in his life were his daughters and wife.
Surviving along with his wife are his daughters Megan and Emma Bullock of Lafayette, siblings Jerome (Joan) Bullock of Indianapolis, Bill Bullock of Lafayette, Tom (Julie) Bullock of Indianapolis and Lori (Tony) Schafer of Lafayette.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 pm on Tuesday at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Father Eric Underwood officiating. Interment will be at St. Boniface Cemetery in Lafayette. You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com
.