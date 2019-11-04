|
Neal E. Vandeventer
Lafayette - Neal E. Vandeventer, 53, passed away November 3, 2019, in his home. He was born on January 17, 1966, in Lafayette, IN, and preceded in death by parents, James and Beverly (Neal) Vandeventer.
Neal was a lifelong resident of Lafayette. He attended Harrison High School. Neal was self-employed for 35 years owning and operating Neal's General Contracting in Lafayette.
Neal had a huge heart, was very giving and did not know a stranger. He will truly be missed by all who knew him and loved him.
Neal enjoyed live music, camping, storytelling, Harley Davidson, fishing and spending time with friends. Most of all Neal enjoyed his newborn grandson, Finley Patrick Dale Vandeventer, being with his family and listening to his son, Joe "Buck", sing live.
Surviving is his wife, Paula; son, Joe Vandeventer (Brooke) and grandson, Finley (Buck Jr.); 3 brothers and 2 sisters, James Jr. (Connie), Norman (Mylin), Richard (Nancy), Angela Grimes and Megan Vandeventer. Very close nephew, Jeremy Vandeventer, Nick Grenat and niece, Bridget Grenat, along with a special sister-in-law, Lisa Vandeventer and several nieces and nephews and cousins also survive.
Preceded in death by several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation Wednesday November 6, 2019 from 5-8pm Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel. Funeral service Thursday November 7, 2019 at 10:00AM Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel. Officiating Pastor Ross Terry.
Interment Cox Cemetery, Thorntown, IN. A memorial for the grandchildren's education will be set up at Regions Bank. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019