Nellie "Betty" Elizabeth Underwood
Frankfort - Nellie "Betty" Elizabeth Underwood, 87, of Frankfort, died November 23, 2020 at her home. She was born October 25, 1933 in Indianapolis, IN. to Charles Calvin & Ruth Elizabeth (Sheets) Anson. She married Paul E. Underwood on August 17, 1951 in Frankfort, IN. and he survives. Betty was a 1951 graduate of Frankfort High School and became a certified dental assistant in 1959. She worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Robert E. Huffer and Dr. Jose Ramos. She was a sheriff matron for 8 years and worked at the Salvation Army for 20 years. She was a lifelong Frankfort resident and a member of the St. Matthew United Methodist Church. Betty was the choir director for Trinity United Methodist Church from 1978-1999, a United Methodist Women Officer for 10 years, a member of F.O.P. Auxiliary, where she was a state officer in 1979-1980, member of Ladies of the Moose, and Frankfort Motorcycle Club. She is survived by her husband: Paul E. Underwood of Frankfort, 4 daughters: Ruth Weidner of Frankfort, Kathryn (Mike) Myers of Frankfort, Paula (George) Russell of Lafayette, Merie (Bob) Sharp of Frankfort, 9 Grandchildren: Tanya Weidner, Geoff (Paula) Weidner, Michele (Dan) Bushman, Adam (Leah) Myers, Jason (Jillian) Russell, Christopher Russell, Sam Russell, Keegan Sharp, and Andrew (Alyssa) Sharp and 16 Great Grandchildren: Mason and Jack Weidner, Dylan, Devin and Drew Bushman, Quintin, Xavier, Kaylee and Trey Frazier, Jaden, Khalin and Maddie Russell, Dylan and Ashton Heath and Benjamin and Harrison Sharp. She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 sisters, Joan, Mabel and Beanie, son-in-law, Tom Weidner, 3 grandsons, Corey, Craig and Jacob and a great grandson, Dalton. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, November 27, 2020 at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort. A private family service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. This service will be live-streamed, to participate, the link will be available on our website. Burial will be in Bunnell Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Matthew United Methodist Church. Out of respect for the health, safety, and comfort of all in attendance, guests will be expected to adhere to current CDC guidelines regarding appropriate social distancing and the wearing of masks. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com
