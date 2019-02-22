|
Nellie J. Minix
Winamac - Nellie J. Minix, 82, of Winamac, IN went home to be with the Lord at 3:25 AM Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Visitation will be from 12 Noon - 1 PM EST Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Word of Faith Church in Winamac.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 PM EST Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Word of Faith Church in Winamac, IN with Rev. Bobby Board officiating.
Private Burial will take place at Winamac Cemetery in Winamac, IN. Online Condolences may be offered in the guestbook at www.frainmortuary.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 22, 2019
