Nels L. Oneal
West Lafayette - Nels L. Oneal, 92, of West Lafayette passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020, at his home. He was born January 10, 1928 on a farm in Jasper County, IN to Roy and Ada (Nelson) Oneal, the 2nd of 5 children. He went to school at Pine Twp for 1 ½ years then went to school at Wadena High School for 8 ½ years. He graduated from Oxford H.S. in 1964. In 1944-45 he played basketball for Oxford H.S. and played in the Indiana High School semi-state, the only team from Oxford to ever do so.
Enlisted in the Army in 1948, and spent 42 months in Germany. In 1951-52 played basketball for Frankfort Military Post. Traveled throughout Germany and other countries playing basketball. Discharged from the Army on April 12, 1952 as a sergeant 1st class. Entered college at Indiana State University in the fall of 1952. Graduated with a B.S. degree in June 1956. Obtained a M.S. degree from Indiana State in 1966.
He taught school and was basketball coach at Monrovia H.S. in 1956-57 and at Gilead H.S. from 1957-1961. He was then Athletic Director - Asst. Principal at the consolidation of North Miami high school in 1961-1991, and served as various other positions during those 34 years. He retired in June 1991, moved to West Lafayette. He substitute taught for 19 years at Harrison High School. He was heavily involved in Indiana American Softball Association 1970-2010 and inducted into the Indiana State Hall of Fame in March 2000.
Nels married Marcinda "Cindy" (Benzing) Oneal on February 25, 1994 and she survives. Also surviving are his 3 children: Melinna (Jim) Bacon and Laura (Richard) Rinehart both of Logansport, Brian Oneal of Peru and 2 stepsons: Robert (Danya) Cain of West Lafayette and Nicholas (Cameron) Cain of Crown Point, 10 grandkids, 9 great grandkids and 1 due in March. He is also survived by a brother: Wayne (Berneice) Oneal, Oxford, and sisters: Jean Coffman of Mulberry and Jet Gilbert of Westfield, and many nieces and nephews. Deceased with his parents is one brother (Don Oneal).
Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of the service at 12:00 pm on Thursday at Soller-Baker West Lafayette Chapel, 1184 Sagamore Parkway West., Rev. Christopher Danielson officiating. Interment will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020