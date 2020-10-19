Neva "Jo" Arnold
Lafayette - Neva "Jo" Arnold, 91, of Lafayette passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at home.
She was born April 14, 1929 in Bloomington, IN, to the late Harry and Dora (Kirk) Dillard. She was a 1947 graduate of Bloomington High School. Jo worked in Environmental Services for Home Hospital for more than 20 years.
She was a member of the Delta Sigma Kappa Sorority. She loved baking, cooking, playing cards, Bingo, game shows and traveling. Jo was a people person who loved and helped raise her beloved grandchildren.
Surviving are her children: Michael Arnold, Kathy Arnold, Julie (Russ) Timmons and Bruce Arnold all of Lafayette; sister Lois Gossman of San Diego, CA. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Todd Arnold, Lindy Lowry, Jennifer Johnston, Elizabeth Johnston, Kirk Johnston and Michaella Arnold; five great-grandchildren and dear friend Marlene Ellington.
Jo is preceded in death by her parents and seven siblings.
Visitation will be held from 10am - 11am Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 11am with Pastor Tom Covington officiating. Interment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to Grants House Wabash Center- www.wabashcenter.com
, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
- www.stjude.org
or Shriners Hospital for Children
- www.shrinershospitalforchildren.org
. Current Covid-19 precautions will be observed along with social distancing. Masks are required. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com