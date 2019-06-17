Nicena Kay Chalkus



Lafayette - Nicena Kay Chalkus, 58, of Lafayette, passed away at her residence Tuesday morning June 4, 2019. Nicena was born in Danville, IL September 25, 1960, the daughter of James L. and Janice C. (Sandusky) Chalkus. She was a graduate of Danville, (IL) High School and a graduate of Lakeview Radiology School in Danville in 1988. She was currently employed at IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette the past ten years, and previously employed at Lafayette Home Hospital for 26 years as a radiologist and MRI technologist. Surviving are her parents, James L. and Janice C. Chalkus of Perrysville, IN; two daughters, Jamie Sullivan (John) of West Lafayette, IN; Nicena Reynolds (Joshua) of Lafayette, IN; two brothers, Scott Chalkus (Carole) of Salem, IL and Dennis Chalkus (Georgi) of Danville, IL and by five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a grandson. A memorial service will be held at the Christian Union Church, 1974 E. 1550 N., Covington, IN 47934 on Saturday June 22 at 4:00 PM, Pastor Tony DeMoss officiating. A private family interment will occur at Sunset Memory Gardens in Danville, IL. Memorial contributions may be made to the Christian Union Church or the Ronald McDonald House of Indianapolis. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com. Hahn-Groeber Funeral and Cremation Service of Lafayette is caring for the Chalkus family. Published in the Journal & Courier on June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary