Nicholas Jae Burroughs

Nicholas Jae Burroughs Obituary
Nicholas Jae Burroughs

Lafayette - Nicholas Jae Burroughs, 34, vanquished sarcoma with one final dropkick on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at his home and on his own terms with dignity and courage.

Nick was born in Lafayette on October 7, 1985. He graduated from Attica JR-SR High School and earned a degree in Culinary Science from the Art Institute of Indianapolis. Nick was an award-winning executive chef at restaurants in Chicago, Indianapolis, and Lafayette. He was creative, intelligent, and passionate—and it showed in every dish. He was full of positivity, deeply cared for others and was respected for his authenticity, kind-heartedness, and determination. Nick was a skilled artist, aspiring bladesmith, and had an affinity for building and riding fixed gear cycles. He loved his animals, thunderstorms, baseball, Halloween, horror movies, Robocop and Batman. He was happiest when seeing a favorite band perform or spending time at home with Mary Beth.

Surviving are his partner, Mary Beth Verdone; sister, Jami Letson Cooper (brother in law: Mark); brother, Rusty Long; Nick's chosen son, Michael Verdone; his nephew, Maddox Cooper; his grandfather, Jay Capper; and those he has inherited including the Long family and best friends. Nicholas was preceded in death by his mother Carolyn (Robbins) Bhatti and his grandmother Betty (Simison) Capper.

A visitation will be held October 24th at 6 p.m. followed by a Memorial service beginning at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue following the service until 9 p.m. Services located at the Rat Pak Venue located at 102 N 3rd St, Lafayette.

Memorial contributions can be made in Nick's name to the Community Cancer Network or by planting a tree in his honor. Please visit www.Soller-Baker.com for the full obituary.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
