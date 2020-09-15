1/1
Nila Rose (Knowles) McCown
1960 - 2020
Attica - Nila Rose (Knowles) McCown, 59, Attica, passed away in the Franciscan Health East Hospital, Lafayette, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11:03 a.m.

Nila was born in Williamsport, Indiana on September 17, 1960. She was the daughter of the late William Howard and Emma Lou (Shoaf) Knowles. Nila was raised in Newtown and attended Richland Township, Logan and Fountain Central Schools. She later lived in Kansas and Tennessee. While living in Tennessee, Nila worked in construction and food & beverage services. She has resided in Attica for the past 8 years.

Nila was a member of the Ladies of the Moose Lodge in Attica. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles. You could also find her curled up on the couch watching westerns and crime shows on television.

Nila had married and was divorced from Roy Timmons and Doyle Wesley. She married Rick McCown and he precedes her in death.

Nila leaves behind seven sisters, Ramona (Steve) McCall, Attica; Olive M. (Harold) Best, Attica; Becky (Trent Farley) Cummings, Crawfordsville; Sherrill Nally, Charleston, IN; Lucinda (Kevin) Clevenger, Attica; Nellie (Drew Rich) Goodman, Danville, IL; Chris (Rick Eitleman) Everett, Kokomo; two half sisters, Debbie (Walt) Otensburg, Kentucky and Linda Wallace, West Lafayette; two brothers, William Kent (Brenda) Knowles, Portland Arch and Kenneth (Joelle Curran) Knowles, Newtown; several nieces and nephews which included two great nieces that Nila helped to raise, Jasmine and Abby Morris.

As per Nila's request, direct cremation will be accorded and no services are to be conducted. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.




Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MAUS FUNERAL HOME
704 COUNCIL STREET
Attica, IN 47918-1603
(765) 764-4418
Memories & Condolences
September 15, 2020
Nila I’m sorry I never got to meet you but I got to talk with your sister Mona who loved you very much. Your life here on earth was too short but you will spend eternity in Heaven with Jesus and oh what a glorious time that will be. My thoughts and prayers are with your family during this time.
Tammy Nickle- Mac Van
Acquaintance
September 14, 2020
Loving prayers and thoughts are sent to the family love you.. Lisa and Greg Jones, Thomas and amber Knowles and family
Lisa Terrell
Family
September 14, 2020
gonna miss her,great gal, all her family are good people and my friends, so long little girl
James LaFoe
Friend
September 14, 2020
I have many fond memories of when we were children . I always envied how beautiful you were. You always had a smile. May you forever Rest In Peace.
Jennie Kay
Family
September 13, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
larry butler
Friend
September 13, 2020
Love and miss you dearly.. Not the same with out yoi next door.. You wasnt just a neighbor you was a good friends for many yrs you was like a sister to me... May you rest in heavenly peace my friend Give my love to Emma.. Until we see you again Rest well you well earned your wings .. Love you always
Greg marquess
Neighbor
