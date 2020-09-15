Nila Rose (Knowles) McCown
Attica - Nila Rose (Knowles) McCown, 59, Attica, passed away in the Franciscan Health East Hospital, Lafayette, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11:03 a.m.
Nila was born in Williamsport, Indiana on September 17, 1960. She was the daughter of the late William Howard and Emma Lou (Shoaf) Knowles. Nila was raised in Newtown and attended Richland Township, Logan and Fountain Central Schools. She later lived in Kansas and Tennessee. While living in Tennessee, Nila worked in construction and food & beverage services. She has resided in Attica for the past 8 years.
Nila was a member of the Ladies of the Moose Lodge in Attica. She enjoyed working crossword puzzles. You could also find her curled up on the couch watching westerns and crime shows on television.
Nila had married and was divorced from Roy Timmons and Doyle Wesley. She married Rick McCown and he precedes her in death.
Nila leaves behind seven sisters, Ramona (Steve) McCall, Attica; Olive M. (Harold) Best, Attica; Becky (Trent Farley) Cummings, Crawfordsville; Sherrill Nally, Charleston, IN; Lucinda (Kevin) Clevenger, Attica; Nellie (Drew Rich) Goodman, Danville, IL; Chris (Rick Eitleman) Everett, Kokomo; two half sisters, Debbie (Walt) Otensburg, Kentucky and Linda Wallace, West Lafayette; two brothers, William Kent (Brenda) Knowles, Portland Arch and Kenneth (Joelle Curran) Knowles, Newtown; several nieces and nephews which included two great nieces that Nila helped to raise, Jasmine and Abby Morris.
As per Nila's request, direct cremation will be accorded and no services are to be conducted. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com
.