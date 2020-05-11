|
Nina Irene Vaughan Stewart
Delphi - Nina Irene Vaughan Stewart, 98, died at 11:52pm Saturday-May 9, 2020 at the home she shared with her son since December 2014. She was born February 21, 1922 in Tippecanoe Township, Carroll County, she was the daughter of the late Charles Davis & Belva Guthrie Vaughan. She married Fred J. Stewart in Delphi on February 2, 1947, and he preceded her in death on June 24, 1993. Irene was a 1940 graduate of Delphi High School and graduated from Lafayette Home Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse in 1945. She remained active in nursing until 1977, working in Bloomington, Lafayette, and Kokomo hospitals. She also provided private duty nursing for many. A woman of boundless energy and numerous talents, she belonged to the Home Hospital Alumni Association, Orthopedic Nurses Association, former Tipwa Grange, and Gideon Auxiliary. Her church home was Living Faith Church of the Brethren where she worked on various committees and used her gifts to encourage and support. Irene enjoyed her family, cooking, baking, writing letters and stories, sewing, and gardening. She had a wonderful sense of humor. Surviving are her 3 sons: Philip E. Stewart (Grace) of Greenfield, Rev. Timothy I. Stewart (Holly) of Delphi, and Gregory A. Stewart (Linda) of West Lafayette. She is also survived by a daughter Mollie R. Thompson of Illinois. She generously included and fulfilled the roll of grandma to over 20 children and great grandma to 21. Many nieces & nephews are also among her survivors. Preceded in death in addition to her parents and her husband, are her twin sister Mabel Moore, her sister Anna Belle Coffee, and her son in law Donald Thompson. Due to the circumstances affecting our Country, private family services will take place. Pastor Jeff Tomson officiating, burial IOOF Memorial Gardens, Pittsburg. Memorial contributions to the Living Faith Church of the Brethren or Birthright of Delphi. Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, in charge of arrangements. www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 11 to May 12, 2020