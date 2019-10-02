|
|
Nina Marie Russell
Lafayette - Nina Marie Russell, 79, of Lafayette died Sunday, September 29, 2019 at her home with her loved ones near.
She was born November 27, 1939 in Lafayette to the late Lee Storms and Marie (Lewis) Korns. She attended Linden High School. On June 16, 1962 she married Donald C. Russell in Lafayette, he survives.
Nina was a member of Good Shepherd Baptist Church in Lafayette. She enjoyed getting manicures, having her nails polished and wearing make-up and she looked forward to the day she could wear make-up again. She enjoyed flowers and plants and she loved her church family. Above all, Nina cherished the time she spent with family and friends.
Along with her husband Donald, she is survived by her children, Cindy (Jerry) Prather, Becky Dallas, Randy (Judy) Russell, Jeff (Cathy) Russell, JR "Don" Russell , and William Lee (Beverly) Russell; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, Darrell Storms (companion Debbie); and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Donna Russell; 2 granddaughters, Christina Russell and Emma Russell; a brother, Steve Storms.
Memorial contributions may be given to Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 1024 Elizabeth St., Lafayette, IN 47904
Visitation will be from 12:30 pm until time of service at 1:30 pm, Friday, October 4, 2019 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd, Lafayette with Pastor Terry Chase officiating.
Interment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, West Lafayette.
Share memories, leave condolences, and sign the guest book at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 2, 2019