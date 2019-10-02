Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:30 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nina Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nina Marie Russell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nina Marie Russell Obituary
Nina Marie Russell

Lafayette - Nina Marie Russell, 79, of Lafayette died Sunday, September 29, 2019 at her home with her loved ones near.

She was born November 27, 1939 in Lafayette to the late Lee Storms and Marie (Lewis) Korns. She attended Linden High School. On June 16, 1962 she married Donald C. Russell in Lafayette, he survives.

Nina was a member of Good Shepherd Baptist Church in Lafayette. She enjoyed getting manicures, having her nails polished and wearing make-up and she looked forward to the day she could wear make-up again. She enjoyed flowers and plants and she loved her church family. Above all, Nina cherished the time she spent with family and friends.

Along with her husband Donald, she is survived by her children, Cindy (Jerry) Prather, Becky Dallas, Randy (Judy) Russell, Jeff (Cathy) Russell, JR "Don" Russell , and William Lee (Beverly) Russell; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, Darrell Storms (companion Debbie); and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Donna Russell; 2 granddaughters, Christina Russell and Emma Russell; a brother, Steve Storms.

Memorial contributions may be given to Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 1024 Elizabeth St., Lafayette, IN 47904

Visitation will be from 12:30 pm until time of service at 1:30 pm, Friday, October 4, 2019 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd, Lafayette with Pastor Terry Chase officiating.

Interment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, West Lafayette.

Share memories, leave condolences, and sign the guest book at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
Download Now