Nita Halsema
- - It is with great sadness that the family of Nita Halsema, announce her passing on March 31st, 2019 at her daughter Shirley's home in Almo, Kentucky. Nita was born in 1941, to the late Anna and Frank Granger. She was one of five daughters. Nita married Lonnie Halsema Sr in December 1958. They had five children Shirley Ahart (Kenneth),Lonnie Halsema Jr (Tammy, who preceded her in death), Frank Halsema (Brenda), Dawn Doane (David), and Troy, who preceded her in death.
Nita joins her sisters Leeta, Tootie, Sketter. She is survived by her children and her sister, Veela Stoops. She was the grandmother of 6: Amber Zell (Jason), Samantha Whipple (Michael), Eric Doane, Alesha Halsema, Patience Ahart, Destiny Ahart and great grandmother to Brendan, Mason, and Kyler.
Nita enjoyed working beside her sisters at the Debonair Hair Salon in Lafayette. She enjoyed playing bingo, Yahtzee, and euchre. Nita was always the type of woman who would help others first and didn't expect anything other than friendship in return. Her favorite place to be was on the Tippecanoe River where she raised her family. She was known for being the stop where everyone could always stop and say hello, and maybe even a bite to eat. Her laughter and hugs will be greatly missed by her large extended family and friends.
A celebration of life for Nita will be planned at a later date.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 3, 2019