West Lafayette - Noble N. Slaughterbeck, Jr. passed away in his sleep on October 25, 2019, surrounded by his loving daughter Audree and his brother Kurt. Noble was born in Lafayette, Indiana on March 17, 1946 to Noble N. Slaughterbeck, Sr. and Lillian (Crider) Slaughterbeck. He married Susan Louise Smith and she preceded him in death on July 10, 2015.

He was a foreman masonary contractor for A&K Construction for 36 years and he also worked for Smith Enterprises along with H&H Construction. He loved listening to music, loved to draw, loved to fish and anything outdoors. He was also a stock car racer.

He is survived by two daughters, Audree Leann Gibson (Benjamin T. White) of West Lafayette and Sarah Joanne Slaughterbeck of Texas; a brother, Kurtis C. Slaughterbeck (Dewanna) of Stockwell, Indiana; a niece, Heidi Temple of Stockwell, Indiana. He also has 4 grandchildren - Jaden Harvey, Gage Harvey, Kyle Noble Douglas Gibson and Kendall Tyler Ellsworth. There are several relatives too many to mention. He was preceded by his parents and wife.

Immediate burial will be Monday November 11, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Memorials may be made to the family in care of Kurt Slaughterbeck.

Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
