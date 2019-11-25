|
Noel De Santis
West Lafayette - Noel Ann De Santis was born September 9, 1974 in Medina, Ohio to Don and Gerri De Santis. In 1993, she graduated from Archbishop Carroll High School in Radnor, PA. In 1997, she graduated from Cabrini College also in Radnor, PA. Noel attended the University of Dayton School of Law and graduated in 2000.
Noel's dedication and compassion to the law began with her first job as an Assistant District Attorney for the city of Philadelphia in 2001. There she worked for over 15 years before transitioning to work as a Deputy Attorney General for the State of Pennsylvania. She returned to the Philadelphia District Attorney's office in February 2018 to create the Elderly Justice unit which was her true passion.
Noel loved the law, she was a tough but compassionate DA. To Noel, having justice served was more important than winning. She befriended so many of her victims, visiting them long after their trial was over, making sure they got the services they needed. On her own time, Noel regularly visited one of her victims providing him with sandwiches that she made to make sure he ate. On another occasion, she called 911 and went to the hospital with another who had a medical emergency, staying with her all night until her family could arrive. There are so many more people that Noel helped; there is just not enough room to list them all. She cared deeply for those she fought for; Noel was the true definition of a Civil servant putting others before herself.
Noel was more than her job, she was a wonderful daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend. She loved her family, was devoted to her friends, and was always there when anyone needed her. Noel was a joyful presence that will be missed. Noel is deeply loved by her mother and father, Gerri and Don De Santis of West Lafayette IN, and is survived by her sisters Andrea Kerr (West Lafayette IN, husband Tim) and Nicole Sladki (Virginia Beach VA, husband Michael) and 6 nieces and nephews (Grace, Juliette, Dean, Zachary, Nathaniel and Brady) and many, many dear friends.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:00am at The Church of the Blessed Sacrament in West Lafayette, IN. A separate Celebration of Life will be held in Philadelphia, PA in the coming weeks. Place and date to be determined. In lieu of flowers , please donate to - The Breathing Room Foundation, P.O. Box 287 Jenkintown PA 19046. www.breathingroomfoundation.org which helps families and individuals affected by Cancer, including our beloved Noel. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 25 to Nov. 30, 2019