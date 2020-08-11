Nora "Cookie" Herbst
Fowler - Nora "Cookie" Jean Herbst, 77, of Fowler, died, Monday, August 10, 2020. She was born, December 17, 1942, in Watseka, IL, to the late Donald & Stella (Howe) Wagner. She married Warren K. Herbst, February 2, 1963, by Father Ambrose Zeigler, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Fowler; he survives. Cookie had worked at Benton Central High School, for 10 years, Drug Plastic, in Oxford for 15 years & most recently at McDonald's, in West Lafayette, where everyone loved her & she loved them. Cookie & Warren had previously owned & operated the Montgomery Ward Catalog Store, in Fowler & Warren's Fine Food & Spirits, in Sheldon, IL. Cookie enjoyed collecting dolls, earrings & McDonald's toys. She loved making candy cane reindeer at Christmas & giving them away to friends & strangers. She had received Thank You notes from as far away as the Netherlands. One year she made & gave away over 3000 to friends, neighbors, all Benton Community grade school children & to strangers.
Surviving with her Husband, Warren, are a Son, Donald J. (Rhonda) Herbst, Brother, Franklin "Chuck" (Jeanie) Wagner, 4 Grandchildren, Justin Herbst, Natasha (Cole) Elson, Kristyn Garabedian & Brittany (Joey) Lamson & 7 Great-Grandchildren. She is preceded in death by a Son, Dennis K. Herbst.
Visitation will be, Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein, from 10 AM until the time of services, at 12 PM, with Father Robert Klemme officiating. Burial will be at Body Cemetery, Woodland, IL. (Due to the current pandemic, please wear your masks and practice social distancing.) Visit Shoemaker Funeral Home- Otterbein, Indiana Facebook page or www.shoemakerfh.com
