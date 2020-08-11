1/1
Nora "Cookie" Herbst
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nora "Cookie" Herbst

Fowler - Nora "Cookie" Jean Herbst, 77, of Fowler, died, Monday, August 10, 2020. She was born, December 17, 1942, in Watseka, IL, to the late Donald & Stella (Howe) Wagner. She married Warren K. Herbst, February 2, 1963, by Father Ambrose Zeigler, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Fowler; he survives. Cookie had worked at Benton Central High School, for 10 years, Drug Plastic, in Oxford for 15 years & most recently at McDonald's, in West Lafayette, where everyone loved her & she loved them. Cookie & Warren had previously owned & operated the Montgomery Ward Catalog Store, in Fowler & Warren's Fine Food & Spirits, in Sheldon, IL. Cookie enjoyed collecting dolls, earrings & McDonald's toys. She loved making candy cane reindeer at Christmas & giving them away to friends & strangers. She had received Thank You notes from as far away as the Netherlands. One year she made & gave away over 3000 to friends, neighbors, all Benton Community grade school children & to strangers.

Surviving with her Husband, Warren, are a Son, Donald J. (Rhonda) Herbst, Brother, Franklin "Chuck" (Jeanie) Wagner, 4 Grandchildren, Justin Herbst, Natasha (Cole) Elson, Kristyn Garabedian & Brittany (Joey) Lamson & 7 Great-Grandchildren. She is preceded in death by a Son, Dennis K. Herbst.

Visitation will be, Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein, from 10 AM until the time of services, at 12 PM, with Father Robert Klemme officiating. Burial will be at Body Cemetery, Woodland, IL. (Due to the current pandemic, please wear your masks and practice social distancing.) Visit Shoemaker Funeral Home- Otterbein, Indiana Facebook page or www.shoemakerfh.com to leave any condolences or to share a memory of Cookie.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shoemaker Funeral Home
26 S Main St
Otterbein, IN 47970
(765) 583-4455
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shoemaker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved