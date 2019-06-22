|
Nora Jane Kirby
West Point - Nora Jane Kirby, 69 of West Point went home to be with her savior Jesus Christ Wednesday morning, June 19, 2019 at IU Arnett Hospital.
She was born on April 17, 1950 in Rensselaer, IN to the late Alfa and Evelyn Bahler Knochel.
Nora graduated from West Lafayette High School with the class of 1968.
Nora worked many years as a waitress at Sarge Oaks, Red Lobster, and Sorrento's.
On October 24, 1992 in Lafayette she was married to Richard Kirby.
She is a member of the Evangelical Covenant Church.
Nora loved spending time with her family and was very family oriented.
Surviving with her husband, Richard Kirby of West Point is her stepchildren; Aaron (Jennie) Kirby of West Lafayette and Amy (Michael) Crabtree of Otterbein and her siblings; Bonnie, Randy, Roger, Melody, Cheryl, and Eric. She is also survived by her 7 grandchildren; Cameron, Kaleb, Alaina, Devin, Logan, Luke, and Reese.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Nora will be held at noon on July 6th at Evangelical Covenant Church. A visitation will be at 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
You may share condolences and memories of Nora by visiting her Tribute Wall at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 22, 2019