Services
Goodwin Funeral Home
200 S Main Street
Frankfort, IN 46041
(765) 654-5533
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Goodwin Funeral Home
200 S Main Street
Frankfort, IN 46041
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Goodwin Funeral Home
200 S Main Street
Frankfort, IN 46041
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nora Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nora Jeanette Smith


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nora Jeanette Smith Obituary
Nora Jeanette Smith

Mount Pleasant, TX. - Nora Jeanette Smith, 88, a former Clinton County resident, died June 10, 2019 at Heritage Park Village, Mount Pleasant, TX. She was born December 26, 1930 in Lafayette, Ind. to the late Floyd L. & Rubie (Roberts) Johnson. She married Bruce A. Smith on March 28, 1949 in Atlanta, Ind. and he preceded her in death on November 7, 2009.

Jeanette was a 1949 graduate of Colfax High School. She was very active on the farm along with her husband. She was a member of Colfax Christian Church and had also attended Pleasant Hill Church on the Boone/Clinton County line. She was a member of the Clarks Hill Order of Eastern Star. Jeanette's passion was horses and she was a founding member of the Girl's Barrel Racing Association of Indiana, the Indiana Barrel Futurity, Battleground Saddle Club, was a 50 year member of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, and the Women's Professional Rodeo Association.

Surviving Family:

Son: Ed (Wife: Jackie) Smith of Sulphur Springs, TX

Granddaughter: Sara (Husband: Todd) Weber of Terrell, TX

Grandson: Scott (Wife: Tracie) Smith of Saltillo, TX

2 Great Granddaughters: Taryn Weber and Nora Smith

Visitation will be 10 a.m. - 12 Noon Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort, Ind. Funeral Celebration will begin at 12 Noon Saturday at the funeral home. Ken Thompson will officiate. Burial will follow in Plainview Cemetery, Colfax, Ind. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeanette's honor to the Texas Oncology Foundation, Nora Jeanette Smith Memorial, 2101 Mulberry Street, Mt. Pleasant, TX 75455. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com, where you may share a personal message with the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now