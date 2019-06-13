|
Nora Jeanette Smith
Mount Pleasant, TX. - Nora Jeanette Smith, 88, a former Clinton County resident, died June 10, 2019 at Heritage Park Village, Mount Pleasant, TX. She was born December 26, 1930 in Lafayette, Ind. to the late Floyd L. & Rubie (Roberts) Johnson. She married Bruce A. Smith on March 28, 1949 in Atlanta, Ind. and he preceded her in death on November 7, 2009.
Jeanette was a 1949 graduate of Colfax High School. She was very active on the farm along with her husband. She was a member of Colfax Christian Church and had also attended Pleasant Hill Church on the Boone/Clinton County line. She was a member of the Clarks Hill Order of Eastern Star. Jeanette's passion was horses and she was a founding member of the Girl's Barrel Racing Association of Indiana, the Indiana Barrel Futurity, Battleground Saddle Club, was a 50 year member of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, and the Women's Professional Rodeo Association.
Surviving Family:
Son: Ed (Wife: Jackie) Smith of Sulphur Springs, TX
Granddaughter: Sara (Husband: Todd) Weber of Terrell, TX
Grandson: Scott (Wife: Tracie) Smith of Saltillo, TX
2 Great Granddaughters: Taryn Weber and Nora Smith
Visitation will be 10 a.m. - 12 Noon Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort, Ind. Funeral Celebration will begin at 12 Noon Saturday at the funeral home. Ken Thompson will officiate. Burial will follow in Plainview Cemetery, Colfax, Ind. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeanette's honor to the Texas Oncology Foundation, Nora Jeanette Smith Memorial, 2101 Mulberry Street, Mt. Pleasant, TX 75455. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com, where you may share a personal message with the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 13, 2019