Norma G. (Collier) Ward, 90 of Attica, peacefully passed away at her son's home in Portage, Indiana on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 5:05p.m.



Norma was born in Portland, Indiana on March 25, 1930. She was the daughter of the late Rev. Dr. Otis L. and Fern Berdena (Loughridge-Brumm) Collier. Her loving parents and beloved Grandma Brumm ensured that she had a wonderful childhood and fun-filled teenage years, and an upbringing that put her on a path to the fulfilling life that she led. Norma had three siblings - all brothers - Keith (Jerone) Collier, George (Barbara) Collier, and John Collier. This made her "the queen" she liked to say.



Norma moved to Attica in 1942 and graduated from Attica High School in 1948. During these years she made lifelong friends with whom she still celebrated birthdays until just a few years ago. Norma later attended DePauw University.



Norma was a secretary extraordinaire and worked at both National Homes and Schwab Safe in Lafayette, Indiana. Her favorite job was the 27 years from 1966 until her retirement in 1992 that she spent as the secretary to principals at Attica High School. Norma claimed to have finished raising the last principal that she worked for, Roy Jones, whom she adored. Hundreds of students who passed through the halls of AHS during her time there remember her patience, kindness, and ready smile and many of them helped her celebrate her 90th birthday by sending her cards and notes about their fond memories of her.



Norma was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Attica for most of her life. The church's stained glass windows were on her list of favorite things. After her retirement, she worked in the church's Thrift Shop. Her favorite contribution to a program in her church was for the Christmas party at the Lebanon Children's Home, a tradition going back to when her father was the church pastor. She also served for several years on the county election board.



Norma loved music especially the "big band" music of her early years. During the years she worked at National Homes, she sang in a band of that style - something she kept from her parents since they wouldn't have approved of her singing in nightclubs. She was also an avid seasonal decorator - a characteristic her daughter JoBeth seems to have inherited from her. Additionally, she liked to read and travel - especially to places where she could watch sunrises and sunsets over the ocean.



Norma's first marriage was to Jack L. Long who preceded her in death in 1988. On July 16, 1965, Norma married David "Dave" L. Ward, Sr. in Lafayette, Indiana. Dave preceded her in death on February 16, 2010. Their marriage created a blended family that consisted of Norma's three children, Lori (Bill) McAdams, Attica, Michael Long, Portage, Indiana, JoBeth (Rick) Walkup, Ogden, Utah, and Dave's two children, David L. Ward, Jr., Attica, and Julie (Brad) Wolfe, Rockville, Indiana. This family has awesome memories of happy times together - all five kids sleeping in the same room on Christmas Eve and peeking out the bedroom door as "Santa" carried presents to the tree, adventures in the field where the high school now sits that was adjacent to our neighborhood which overflowed with kids whose dads worked at Harrison Steel, and road trips in the family station wagon just to name a few. Norma felt blessed to have reunited with Dave after knowing one another in high school and creating a stable, loving home for her children and the step-children whom she loved. This over 40 year marriage inspired her favorite saying which was, "And they lived happily ever after."



Norma leaves behind her five children, ten grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, eight nieces and nephews, and her brother Keith. All of those who love her will miss her so until we meet again.



A private family service will be held at Maus Funeral Home with interment following in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica. Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Attica.









