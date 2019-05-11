Services
Tippecanoe Memory Gardens
1718 W. 350 N.
West Lafayette, IN 47906
Memorial Gathering
Monday, May 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Main Chapel at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens
1718 W. 350 N.
West Lafayette, IN
Norma Jean Borders Obituary
Norma Jean Borders, 66, of West Lafayette, died peacefully at her home on Sunday May 5th. She was born in Marion County, IN on November 14,1952 to the late Robert D and Helen M. Brown Wade. Her marriage was to Samuel L. "Geno" Borders and he preceded her in death. Norma worked in housekeeping in local longterm care facilities.

She is survived by a son Michael Phillips of West Lafayette, a daughter Melissa Wiley of Frankfort, KY, a sister Charlene Ferguson of Lafayette and a brother Rick Wade of Lafayette. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren and one great granddaughter. She was preceded in death by two sons.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 5 to 7 pm on Monday May 13th in the Main Chapel at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens.

TMG Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 11, 2019
