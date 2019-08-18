Services
SCOTT FUNERAL HOME - Lake Placid
504 W Interlake Blvd
Lake Placid, FL 33852
(863) 465-4134
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
SCOTT FUNERAL HOME - Lake Placid
504 W Interlake Blvd
Lake Placid, FL 33852
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Denhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Jean Denhart


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norma Jean Denhart Obituary
Norma Jean Denhart

Lake Placid, FL - Norma Jean Denhart, 79, of Lake Placid went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday evening August 13, 2019 at the Advent Health Sebring Hospital. Norma was the daughter of Rella (Lawson) and Thomas Fields, and was born on December 12, 1939 in White County, Indiana. Norma graduated from Wolcott High School. Norma loved to cook, play cards, travel and volunteer at the Elks. Norma was first married to Fred DeMoss, deceased. Norma worked in the insurance business, until 1983, when they moved to Florida. She owned and operated Norma Jean's restaurant, on Hwy. 27, where she was known as the "Cat Fish Queen". In 1993 she moved back to Indiana and married Richard Denhart. Norma was of the Christian faith. She enjoyed a great card game and loved to be with her family and friends anytime they could get together, cooking a special dinner, and being with her grandchildren. Norma is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Dick, three sons: Mike, Mark and Matt (Amy), two stepsons: Richard (Carol) and Tony (Ronda), 13 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Norma's life will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, FL with the Rev. Richard Norris officiating. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home 863-465-4134. A service will be held in Indiana, at a later date.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now