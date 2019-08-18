|
Norma Jean Denhart
Lake Placid, FL - Norma Jean Denhart, 79, of Lake Placid went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday evening August 13, 2019 at the Advent Health Sebring Hospital. Norma was the daughter of Rella (Lawson) and Thomas Fields, and was born on December 12, 1939 in White County, Indiana. Norma graduated from Wolcott High School. Norma loved to cook, play cards, travel and volunteer at the Elks. Norma was first married to Fred DeMoss, deceased. Norma worked in the insurance business, until 1983, when they moved to Florida. She owned and operated Norma Jean's restaurant, on Hwy. 27, where she was known as the "Cat Fish Queen". In 1993 she moved back to Indiana and married Richard Denhart. Norma was of the Christian faith. She enjoyed a great card game and loved to be with her family and friends anytime they could get together, cooking a special dinner, and being with her grandchildren. Norma is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Dick, three sons: Mike, Mark and Matt (Amy), two stepsons: Richard (Carol) and Tony (Ronda), 13 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Norma's life will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, FL with the Rev. Richard Norris officiating. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home 863-465-4134. A service will be held in Indiana, at a later date.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 18, 2019