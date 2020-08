Norma Jean (Harvey) KocherLafayette - Norma Jean (Harvey) Kocher, 69, of Lafayette, passed away on August 22, 2020. She was born on June 6, 1951.Norma Jean was a courageous person who often went without so others could have more. A faithful servant who never said, "it's not my job." Norma Jean was truly a beautiful woman.All services will be private. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com