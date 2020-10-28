1/1
Norma Jean Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Jean Smith

Frankfort - Norma Jean Smith, 77 of Frankfort passed away at IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette on Monday October 26, 2020 at 9:32 am. She was born in Frankfort on April 1,1943 to the late George Edward and Capitola Alexander Parsons. She worked at Peter Paul for 11 years and Alcoa for 19 years, retiring in 2008. Norma loved her animals, birds and gardening. She especially loved her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters Natalie Cox of Frankfort and Paula Cromer of Cutler. Siblings Joyce Murley of Linton, Rick Parsons of Frankfort, Junior Parsons of Jasonville, IN and Donnie Parsons of Frankfort, 6 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 3 brothers and 4 sisters.

A celebration of life will be held at 1pm in the Chapel of Faith at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens on Saturday October 31, 2020.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved