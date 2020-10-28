Norma Jean Smith



Frankfort - Norma Jean Smith, 77 of Frankfort passed away at IU Arnett Hospital in Lafayette on Monday October 26, 2020 at 9:32 am. She was born in Frankfort on April 1,1943 to the late George Edward and Capitola Alexander Parsons. She worked at Peter Paul for 11 years and Alcoa for 19 years, retiring in 2008. Norma loved her animals, birds and gardening. She especially loved her grandchildren.



She is survived by her daughters Natalie Cox of Frankfort and Paula Cromer of Cutler. Siblings Joyce Murley of Linton, Rick Parsons of Frankfort, Junior Parsons of Jasonville, IN and Donnie Parsons of Frankfort, 6 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 3 brothers and 4 sisters.



A celebration of life will be held at 1pm in the Chapel of Faith at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens on Saturday October 31, 2020.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store