Norma Jean Stansbury
West Lafayette - Norma Jean Stansbury, 95, West Lafayette, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, at the Heritage Healthcare in West Lafayette.
Born September 6, 1925, in Mount Carmel, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Wilbur Fredrick and Edna Lenore (Schultheis) Corder
She was married to Leslie Monroe Stansbury, who preceded her in death on April 9, 2001.
Norma Jean was a homemaker. She had a wonderful sense of humor and could quip a joke on any topic. Norma Jean just loved to make people laugh. She and her husband loved to travel. During the winter months, they were snowbirds - whether in Siesta Key, Florida, or South Padre Island in Texas, they always looked forward to Spring Break with the grandchildren. Norma Jean loved the ocean and collected hundreds of shells and shark teeth.
Surviving are two sons, Dennis Stansbury, Logansport, and Douglas Stansbury, Lafayette; four grandchildren: Jennifer Stansbury Rowe and Travis Stansbury, both of Noblesville, Kimberly Stansbury Bledsoe, Lafayette, and Dennis H. Stansbury, London, England.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Edward and Fredrick, who died at birth.
There will be no services. Burial will take place at the Glendale Cemetery in Washington Park, Illinois.