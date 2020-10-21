Norma Jo Huron Lipsett
Fort Wayne - Norma Jo Huron Lipsett, 85, passed away in Fort Wayne, Indiana on October 8, 2020 in the home she shared with her life companion, Peggy Hill. She was surrounded by family and friends who loved her dearly. Born April 9, 1935 in Lafayette, Indiana, Norma was the eldest of five children. She became a world traveler but always remained a Hoosier at heart.
First and foremost, she was an artist. She developed her talent under the tutelage of Gwen Hammer in the West Lafayette School District from second through twelfth grade and was awarded a scholarship to John Herron Art Institute upon her graduation. She later studied at the Pratt Institute in NYC. For a few years she worked for L.S. Ayers in Indianapolis as an interior designer. Norma was an independent professional freelance artist her entire life. Sometimes she took on unusual projects, like painting religious icons or designing the Adam Smith necktie that President Reagan used to wear. However, as a lover of "all creatures great and small," much of her work focused on wildlife studies in watercolor, pen and ink, or mixed media. She also rescued and rehabilitated untold numbers of birds and mammals. Often, she did the same thing for fellow human beings in distress or trouble. A devoted daughter, sister, wife, and friend for life, Norma left this world a kinder and more beautiful place. Her strong faith and love of life were an inspiration to all who knew her.
Norma was preceded in death by her mother, Gladys Huron, of West Lafayette, IN; her father, Glen Huron, of Kokomo, IN; husband, Don Lipsett, of North Adams, MI; and brother, Robert Huron, of Indianapolis, IN. She is survived by her brother, William Huron, of Lutsen, MN; two sisters, Ann Brake of Indianapolis, IN and Constance Scott, of Riverside, CA; her life companion, Peggy Hill, and her children and grandchildren in Fort Wayne, IN, and numerous nieces and nephews throughout the Country. Services are pending for spring 2021. Arrangements by Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services- Highland Park, 2403 E. Wallen Rd., Fort Wayne, IN. www.AdvantageHighlandpark.com