Norma L. Burton



Brookston - Norma L. Burton, 88, of Brookston, died Thursday April 4, 2019. Born on April 16, 1930 to the late Merritt and Alta C. Redding Johnson. She lived in Carroll County near the high bridge graduating from Delphi High School in 1948.



She married Don E. Burton on April 9, 1949 in Delphi Christian Church; he preceded her in death May 2011. Norma was a life-long homemaker and farmer beginning near Ockley in Carroll County and moving to their Round Grove home in 1960.



She was a member of the Badger Grove Baptist Church, Badger Grove Missionary Society, White County Home Economics, White County Republicans, White County Food Pantry, and served on the White County Ag Association Fair Board. Norma was active in keeping her Delphi class of 1948 connected through monthly lunches.



Norma and Don enjoyed taking the grandchildren on Florida trips. Norma loved sewing and helping the grandchildren with 4-H baking and sewing projects. Most of the young grandchildren had clothes custom made by Grandma. Her mission was to make sure the grandkids made it to their activities, especially when the twins were active.



Surviving are two sons: David Burton (wife: Kathy) of West Lafayette and Steven Burton (wife: Judy) of Brookston; a daughter Joy Mussche (husband: David) of Brookston and a brother Willis Johnson (wife: Betty) of Brookston. Norma has 6 grandchildren: Erin Powell, Drew Burton, Claire Plantenga, Kelly Simon, Megan Mussche, and Chad Mussche and 6 great-grandchildren: Deacon, Laurel, and Jacqui Powell; Noelia and Micah Plantenga and Ward Burton.



Preceding her in death with her parents and husband are a grandson, Craig Steven Burton, and great-grandson Ethan William Powell.



Friends may call from 4-7 PM (EST) Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home of Brookston. Funeral Service 10:30 AM (EST) Thursday, April 11, 2019, also at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home. Interment to follow in Brookston IOOF Cemetery. Pastor Roger Strunk of Badger Grove Baptist Church to officiate.



Memorial contributions may be made in Norma's name to White County 4-H, White County Food Pantry, or Badger Grove Baptist Church.



Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com. Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary