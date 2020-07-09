1/1
Norma McIntosh
Norma McIntosh

Norma Jean "Kiddo" Wilson McIntosh, age 91, of West Chester, OH formerly of Lafayette, IN passed away at 11:50pm on Tuesday May 12, 2020 at Hospice of Cincinnati.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 5pm - 8pm Friday, July 17, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home in Lafayette, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to Area VI Council on Aging in Lafayette, IN. Seating accommodations will be available based on the regulations for Covid-19 and will honor social distancing. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Memories & Condolences
July 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
