Norma R. Stover
Fowler - Norma R. Stover, 79, of Fowler, IN passed away peacefully with her family by her side on September 20, 2019. Born on November 12, 1939 to Robert and Arlene Stout in Lafayette, IN, she was the eldest of eleven children. Norma married Millard "Lee" Stover in 1959 in Lafayette, IN. He preceded her in death on November 29, 2004. Norma graduated from Pine Township School in Benton County where she resided her entire life. In addition to raising their own children, Lee and Norma also opened their home to numerous international exchange students, who still consider them their second parents. Norma loved her church, Fowler Christian and considered the people there as her extended family. Her commitment to Christ and the activities of the church were of utmost importance to her. When she was not involved in church work, she filled her days with many interests including being Benton County Home Economics President in 1978, a member of the Pine Township Home Economics Club, the Pine Euchre club, the Eastern Star Beulah Chapter 102 and the Mutual Benefit Club. She won many awards on her open class exhibits at the Benton County Fair. Norma dearly loved her grandchildren and doing things with them, especially taking golf cart rides through the country with them and enjoying the country scenery.
Survivors include one son, Mark R. Stover (Lisa), two daughters, Diane D. Richardson (Doug) and Deborah Stover, five grandchildren, Isaac and Leia Richardson, Cory, Hunter and Emily Stover and one great grandson, Aiden Richardson, four brothers, Robert Stout (Isabelle, deceased), Donald Stout (Judy), Larry Stout (Marilyn), Lynn Stout (Jackie), four sisters, Shirley Hamilton (Donald, deceased), Glenda Villegas (Pio, deceased), Cheryl Perkins (Tony) and Gayle Reyes and many special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth Stout (Joy) and Rex Stout (Janet).
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25 at Windler Funeral Home in Fowler. The service will be Thursday, September 26 at 10:00 a.m. at Fowler Christian Church. Burial will be at Mt. Gilboa Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Fowler Christian Church building campaign.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 24, 2019