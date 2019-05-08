|
|
Norma Spangler
Kokomo - An angel made its way to heaven recently to join family & friends. Mary Norma Jean Coleman Spangler, Waterford Place, Kokomo, Indiana, died May 4, 2019 to live on eternally in peace. She was born September 2, 1929, in Bunker Hill, Indiana, to the late Ira G. and Lottie (Moore) Coleman. On April 18, 1947, in Miami County, Indiana, she married George E. Spangler.
Norma was a 1947 graduate of Ervin High School, Howard County, Indiana. She was a homemaker, high school lunch room hand, grocery store clerk, bank teller and much more to her family and friends. Norma loved music and her favorite color of green from a very young age - her first love was music, after God and family and friends. The first piece of furniture to be moved whenever locating elsewhere was, of course, her beloved piano! Over her life, she had acquired lots and lots of sheet music and music books. Frequently, whenever family gathered, there would be music and singing around the piano. She was a member of Fairfield Christian Church in Oakford since January 28, 2007. Norma and family previously resided in the Russiaville/Kokomo and Peru areas.
She is survived by her daughters, Peggy (William) Hoover, West Lafayette, and Pamela (Alan) Schwartz, Markle; son, Gary Spangler, Russiaville; grandchildren, Jody Spangler (Kevin) Deford, Coatesville, Jennifer Hoover, West Lafayette, Monica Hoover (Jairo) Marmolejos, Linden, Matthew (Sarah Chambers) Schwartz, Markle, Samuel Hoover, Lafayette, and Caitlin Spangler, Nashville; and great-granddaughters, Brielle and Samantha Marmolejos, Linden; all residing within the state of Indiana. Also, several special nieces and nephews plus ever so many very dear relatives and friends survive Norma Jean.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George (August 1996); son, Rick L. Spangler (February 2004); brothers Walter Coleman, Harold Coleman, and Paul Coleman; sisters, Pearl Mays, Mabel Hand, Ruth Richards, and Dorothy Coleman; her siblings' loving spouses; plus special friend, Carl Wayne Merrick.
A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, with Pastor Lynn Coleman officiating. Burial will follow in Russiaville Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in memory of Norma Jean to Fairfield Christian Church, 1476 E 400 S, Oakford, IN 46965 or to a mental health organization of your selection such as NAMI-WCI (National Alliance on Mental Health-West Central Indiana) at NAMI-WCI, 1508 Tippecanoe St. Room 4-901, Lafayette IN 47904 or online at www.nami-wci.org/donate-and-membership/ through the donation form link; also www.namiindiana.org/giving-membership NAMI of Indiana. Messages of condolence may be submitted online at www.stoutandson.com. Thank you for the loving memories!
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 8, 2019