Norma Sue Allison
Remington - Norma Sue Allison, 79, of Remington, Indiana, passed away at 1:26 PM December 1, 2020 at George Ade Memorial Care Center of Brook, Indiana. Sue had been in failing health since February of 2018.
She was born September 3, 1941 to the late Mark and Laura May on the family farm outside of Goodland, Indiana. Sue was a 1959 graduate of Remington High School. Her marriage was to Paul Edward Allison on October 22, 1960 in Wadena, Indiana; he survives.
Sue lived in the Remington area all of her life. She worked in a few factories while she was younger, and later waited tables at the Remington Caffe for around 20 years. Sue also waited tables at Cochrans Restaurant for about 6 years. She would eventually retire from Dwyer Instruments after 18 years.
She enjoyed all of her jobs being able to make friends every were she went. Sue loved making floral arrangements, working on crafting projects and loved playing bunco with the Remington Bunco Girls.
Sue is survived by her son, Dave E. Allison (wife: Missy) of Brookston; daughter Bonnie Stone of Goodland. Grandchildren, Craig (Tara), Abbie (Dustin), and Allison (Jeremy) and 6 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister-in-law, Jean May of Remington.
Preceding her in death along with her parents are brothers, George May and Michael May.
Friends may call from 11 AM (EST) until the time of Funeral Service 12 PM (EST) Friday, December 4, 2020 at Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home of Remington. Interment to follow in Remington Cemetery. Face masks will be required to attend visitation and funeral service.
Memorial donations may be made in Sue's name to the Alzheimer's Association
