Services
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Bennett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman Bennett Obituary
Norman Bennett

Lafayette - Norman Gene Bennett, 91, of Lafayette passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at University Place in West Lafayette after a hard-fought battle with cancer since 2004.

He was born November 9, 1928 in Shelby Township, IN, to the late Raymond and Mary Lydia (Hinckley) Bennett Sr. He attended Montmorenci High School. Norman was a farmer his whole life.

On September 4, 1948 he married Dolores June Pechin in Lafayette and she survives. The couple was married for 71 years.

Norman followed in his father's footsteps becoming the Shelby Township Trustee in 1977. He enjoyed hunting, fishing but most of all spending time with his family.

Along with his wife Dolores, he is survived by his children: Jeanette Lee Bennett, Gary (Linda) Bennett, and Mark Kevin Bennett all of West Lafayette; sister-in-law Eileen Bennett; five grandchildren: Amanda Bennett, Jill (Ryan) Manual, Jennifer (Chris) Ligon, Sarah (Parker) Ball and Holly (Sam) Patacsil; eight great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

He is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters Elizabeth Raymon and Dorothy Wolf, and two brothers Robert Bennett and Raymond Bennett, Jr.

Visitation will be held from 4pm - 7pm Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 2pm Monday, February 3, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Gary Sims officiating. Burial to follow at Montmorenci Cemetery. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the or IU Hospice. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now