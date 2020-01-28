|
Norman Bennett
Lafayette - Norman Gene Bennett, 91, of Lafayette passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at University Place in West Lafayette after a hard-fought battle with cancer since 2004.
He was born November 9, 1928 in Shelby Township, IN, to the late Raymond and Mary Lydia (Hinckley) Bennett Sr. He attended Montmorenci High School. Norman was a farmer his whole life.
On September 4, 1948 he married Dolores June Pechin in Lafayette and she survives. The couple was married for 71 years.
Norman followed in his father's footsteps becoming the Shelby Township Trustee in 1977. He enjoyed hunting, fishing but most of all spending time with his family.
Along with his wife Dolores, he is survived by his children: Jeanette Lee Bennett, Gary (Linda) Bennett, and Mark Kevin Bennett all of West Lafayette; sister-in-law Eileen Bennett; five grandchildren: Amanda Bennett, Jill (Ryan) Manual, Jennifer (Chris) Ligon, Sarah (Parker) Ball and Holly (Sam) Patacsil; eight great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
He is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters Elizabeth Raymon and Dorothy Wolf, and two brothers Robert Bennett and Raymond Bennett, Jr.
Visitation will be held from 4pm - 7pm Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 2pm Monday, February 3, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Gary Sims officiating. Burial to follow at Montmorenci Cemetery. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the or IU Hospice. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020