Shoemaker Funeral Home
26 S Main St
Otterbein, IN 47970
(765) 583-4455
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Boswell Church of Christ
310 S. Clinton St
Boswell, IN
Service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Boswell Church of Christ
1932 - 2019
Norman Butler Obituary
Norman Butler

Lafayette - Norman D. Butler, 86, of Lafayette, died, Monday, April 1, 2019. He was born, June 26, 1932, in Boswell, to the late Andrew Dale & Eva Susanna (Roe) Butler. He was a 1950 graduate of Boswell High School. His first marriage was to Phyllis Elmore; he then married Rosie Angstadt & his final marriage was to Wilma (McDaniel Price) Butler; she survives. Norm started his working career at Butler Equipment, in Oxford. He then went on to become Vice-President for Rotary International, in Glenville, GA. He finally retired, in November of 2018, from Sierra International, in Litchfield, IL. He was a member of the Boswell Church of Christ, a 50 year member of the Masons & Shriners. He also served 15 years in the Indiana National Guard. Norm enjoyed collecting matchbook covers, antiquing, working & traveling.

Surviving with his Wife, Wilma Butler, Lafayette, are his 2 Children, Gayla (Bryan) Wesner, Marion, IA & Brett (Donna) Butler, Brockton, MA, 5 Step-Children, Gail (Doug) Jackson, Lafayette, Kathy (Fred) Williams, Indianapolis, Steve (Pat) Angstadt, Bradenton, FL, Jeff (Vickie) Nunnally, Delphi & Gary Nunnally, Danville, IL, 2 Grandchildren, Brianne (Trent) Thompson & Michael (Kristin) Wesner, 5 Great-Grandchildren, Rylee, Taryn, Bryden, Alaina & Keira, 5 Step-Grandchildren, 6 Step-Great-Grandchildren & Brother, Robert E. (Violet) Butler.

Visitation will be, Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 11 AM until time of services at 1 PM, at the Boswell Church of Christ, 310 S. Clinton St., Boswell, with John Morris officiating. Burial will be at the Boswell Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Boswell Church of Christ. Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein, is assisting the Family. Visit www.shoemakerfh.com or Shoemaker Funeral Home- Otterbein, Indiana Facebook page to leave any condolences or to share a memory of Norm.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 3, 2019
