Norman E. Kidder



Lafayette - Norm came into this world on June 24th, 1928 in Albion MI (to John and Edna) and left peacefully on his 91st birthday. He grew up rather quickly after the loss of his father and older brother. He, and the two younger boys learned to do all of the things their mother, who was now working to support them, would have done for them. Along with practical skills, (he was a fantastic cook), his childhood gave him a strong sense of duty and a fierce work ethic. In 1946, a few weeks before his 18th birthday, he took that sense of duty down to the Naval recruiter to enlist during WWII. We don't call them the greatest generation for nothing!



When he retuned after two years in the Pacific theatre, he used his GI bill to attend Hillsdale College. Then, he met a beautiful young lady by the name of Faye Wright. Norm and Faye took their vows on October 21st, 1950 and kept them until her death in December 2016 parted them after 66 years. Their life together was full. His job at State Farm brought them to Indiana (1961) and then back to Michigan (1973), during which time they had 4 children and all the activities that entails. They were active in the local Lion's club as well as other charity groups. Norm retired from State Farm after 36 years (1990) so that he and Faye could do all the things people say they are going to do in retirement; and they did. They traveled, took cruises, and moved to Florida where it was warm enough to play golf year round. He loved to golf. In 2008, they moved back to Lafayette to be closer to family.



He asked us to write about Faye when she passed, "but" he said, "don't make her sound like a saint. Honor the person she really was." He would probably say the same thing about himself. The problem is, Norm was pretty close to perfect. At the very least, he was a great man who was respected, admired, and liked by everyone who knew him. If you asked us to tell you who Norm Kidder was, I doubt his job, education, or birthplace would even come up. Instead, we would tell you infinite stories about his wit, intelligence, charm, kindness, humor, and loyalty. The hat he wore would tell you he was a proud WWII veteran. We would tell you that the only thing he was more proud of was his family. Finally, those of us still here would tell you that we are every bit as proud to have been able to call him brother (Marion, Carl); dad (Kathleen Derringer, David, Tony, Tim); granddad (Jennifer Derringer, Jamie Derringer, Erica Shepherd, Julie Banes, Kari Kidder-McQuown, Sara Kidder; great-granddad, uncle, cousin, and friend.



Norm had several battles with cancer in his later years. He won most of them, often due to his willingness to join various clinical trials. His attitude was that, even if it did not help him now, it could help someone else in the future. In that same vein, when the last battle was lost, he donated himself for medical research. Therefore, there will be no service at this time. We will plan a simple memorial when his ashes are returned. If you feel you must honor Norm's memory in some way, a donation to a veteran's or a cancer charity would be appreciated. All he would ask is that you think of him now and again and smile. We will certainly do that. Published in the Journal & Courier on July 14, 2019