Norman Harold Copas



Earl Park - Norman Harold Copas of Copas Farms, 80, in Earl Park, In passed away Nov. 24, 2020 in the comfort of his home surrounded by friends and loved ones in front of his picture window overlooking his homestead. He was born October 7, 1940. After leaving high school he served as a medical in the US Army in the Korean War. He had an honorable discharge on March 31, 1965. Following after, he opened a gas station in Earl Park where he met his beloved wife Norma Jean Crone Copas whom he instantly fell in love with. She was a telephone operator. There they got married and started farming his deceased father Harold Copas farm. They became gospel clowns and served all over the country. They ended up having 2 children. Katherine and Norman Jeffrey Copas who passed in a car accident following his mother's death 17 days later. Norma and Norman were married for 53 years. He was very well known as a farmer, gospel clown and welder of Benton County Indiana. He will be gravely missed. He is now with his wife, Norma. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Windler Funeral Home in Fowler. Visitation from 1pm to 3pm with Funeral Services from 3pm - 4pm. Followed by a graveside service at Earl Park Cemetery. Afterwards the memorial service will be at Grace Thru Faith Church at 204 N. Carter St., Oxford, IN. If you would like to send flowers please send to the Windler Funeral Home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store