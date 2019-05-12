|
|
Norman Keith Smith
- - Norman Keith Smith passed away on April 12, 2019. He was born in Swanington, IN on July 11, 1929 to Lucy Hutson Smith and Meredith D. Smith. On January 10, 1953 he married Rosalie June Remsburg at the United Methodist Church in Fowler, and she survives.
Norman graduated from Fowler High School in 1947 and Coyne Electrical School in Chicago in 1948. In 1950, he joined the Army where he excelled in marksmanship and mechanics. He acquired the rank of Sargent First Class and specialized in field artillery and motor pool. He was honorably discharged May 31, 1952.
Norman was owner/operator of the Shell Service Station in Fowler for several years, shop foreman at the State Highway Garage, and Rural Mail Carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, from which he retired.
Norman enjoyed baseball, especially the Chicago Cubs. He played high school baseball and coached at the Fowler Little League for over 13 years. He had a true passion for fishing and along with his wife, Rosalie, had a second home in Tennessee where they spent many months, fishing and enjoying Kentucky Lake. They were joined there often by family and friends.
He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Fowler, and served as Elder. He was a member of the Benton Masonic Lodge for some 60 years and was Secretary for over 30 years. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion, VFW and AmVets. He was a retired chief of the Fowler Fire Department.
Surviving with his wife are his four children, Kevin Smith (Gail), Kathy Norris (Drew), Karen Gates (Steve), and Kerry Smith (Loretta). Also surviving are his 12 grandchildren, Chad Smith (Elizabeth), Elayne Smith, Lindsay Iordache (Ulmis), Craig Weigle, Hannah Weigle, Shanan Sims (Britton), Stacy Sondgeroth, Shastity Hallenbeck, Aaron Smith, Anson Smith (Cierra), Rebecca Smith, Jake Smith. Also surviving are 11 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson, and 3 step-grandchildren.
Services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Fowler on May 18 with Barbara Kenley officiating. Visitation is at 10 am; a memorial service at 11 am, followed by burial at the Fowler Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to the Fowler Presbyterian Church or the Fowler American Legion Post 57.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 12, 2019