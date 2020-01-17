Services
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
5:00 PM
Norman Lee "Norm" Snowberger


1955 - 2020
Norman Lee "Norm" Snowberger Obituary
Norman "Norm" Lee Snowberger

Linden - Norman "Norm" Lee Snowberger, 64, of Linden, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was born on December 23, 1955 in Francesville, Indiana to the late Virgil and Thelma (Stotler) Snowberger.

His first marriage was to Wanda Secrest and they later divorced. His second marriage was to Janice Birge and they later divorced.

Norm worked as an electrician for Monon and then Gertz. He was a member of the Eagles in Monticello. Norm enjoyed fishing, camping, playing his guitar, working on cars, and spending time with his daughter and grandchildren

Surviving are his children, David (Tracy) Snowberger of Chalmers, IN, Keuna (Daniel) Cowger of Linden, IN, and Dana Snowberger of Delphi, IN and his siblings, Steve (Cindy) Snowberger of Buffalo, IN and Ron (Theresa) Snowberger of Monticello, IN. Also surviving are his 13 grandchildren and his 2 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Doug, Danny, and Carl Snowberger and his grandson, Cody Green.

Services will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 5 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Pastor Dan Reece officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 3 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Fisher Funeral Chapel to assist Norm's family with his final expenses. You may leave condolences and memories of Norm online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
