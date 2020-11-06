1/1
Norman Miller
1932 - 2020
{ "" }
Norman Miller

Lafayette - Norman Miller, 85, of Lafayette passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020.

He was born June 13, 1932 in Columbus, IN, to the late Walter and June (Glick) Miller. He was a graduate of Columbus High School and later graduated from Tri State College. Norman proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He worked for Hamilton Costco in Columbus for many years and later worked as an Engineer for Schwab Safe for 30 years.

On November 30, 1963 he married Carolyn Schneck in Columbus, IN and she survives.

Norman was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, American Legion Post #11, Key Men's Club and Society of Mechanical Engineers. He loved woodworking and fishing. Norman spent the last 50 years enjoying summers on Lake Vermilion in Minnesota.

Surviving along with his wife, Carolyn, are his sons: M. Douglas (Tricia) Miller of Fort Wayne, IN and Brad C. (Gemma) Miller of Lafayette; siblings: Richard (Susan) Miller of Columbus, Frank Miller of Indianapolis and Nancy (John) Sawin of Columbus. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Charlie, Sam, Allie, Grace and Lorraine Miller; and four great grandchildren: Graham, Reagan and Thomas, and Byard.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held from 9am - 11am Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church. Funeral service will begin at 11am with Reverend Daniel Eggold officiating. Interment will follow at Meadow View Cemetery. Military Honors will be led by the American Legion Post #11. Masks are required and current covid-19 regulations will be observed. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to Grace Lutheran Church General Fund, St. James Lutheran School or Franciscan Hospice. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
NOV
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Memories & Condolences
November 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
