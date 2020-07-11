Norman P. Heemstra
West Lafayette - Norman P. Heemstra, 82, of West Lafayette, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at IU Health Arnett Hospital. He was born June 17, 1938, in Souix Falls, SD, to the late Peter and Genevieve (Venable) Heemstra. He is survived by his wife of 47 years Deborah (Dull) Heemstra.
Surviving with his wife are his children Damon B. (Rebecca) Heemstra of Flemming Island, FL, Blake Heemstra and Rock S. Heemstra both of Lafayette and his sister Carolyn Stillions of Lawrence, KS. He was previously married to Judy Catterlin. A private family service will be at a later date. You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com
.