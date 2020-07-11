1/1
Norman P. Heemstra
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norman P. Heemstra

West Lafayette - Norman P. Heemstra, 82, of West Lafayette, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at IU Health Arnett Hospital. He was born June 17, 1938, in Souix Falls, SD, to the late Peter and Genevieve (Venable) Heemstra. He is survived by his wife of 47 years Deborah (Dull) Heemstra.

Surviving with his wife are his children Damon B. (Rebecca) Heemstra of Flemming Island, FL, Blake Heemstra and Rock S. Heemstra both of Lafayette and his sister Carolyn Stillions of Lawrence, KS. He was previously married to Judy Catterlin. A private family service will be at a later date. You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc - West Lafayette
1184 Sagamore Parkway West
West Lafayette, IN 47906
800-292-0673
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc - West Lafayette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved