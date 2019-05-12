Services
Tippecanoe Memory Gardens
1718 W. 350 N.
West Lafayette, IN 47906
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Main Chapel at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Ola Madlung
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ola Jean Madlung


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ola Jean Madlung Obituary
Ola Jean Madlung

Lafayette - Ola Jean Madlung, 92 of Lafayette died unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday May 8th. She was born December 3,1926 in Clarks Hill to Melvin and Bertha Rayburn Arndt. Ola worked at CTS Microelectronics in West Lafayette as an inspector prior to her retirement. She was a member of First Christian Church, she had been a girl scout leader and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Carpenters Union Local 215. Ola loved working with her hands, she enjoyed crafting, crocheting, sewing and knitting.

Ola is survived by her children Shirley (Lynn) Blair of Indianapolis, Judith (Jeff) Cuppy of Lafayette, James (Pat) Madlung III of West Lafayette, and Jerry (Laurie) Madlung of Lafayette. Grandchildren Emily (Danny) Fields of Greenwood, Jamie (Scott) Burnett of Auburn, AL, Julie (Bill) Fessel of Indianapolis, Jeramy Madlung of Lafayette, Jordin (DJ) Fritz of Monticello, Jennifer Gillam of Lafayette, LeAnna (Aaron) Mull of Lafayette, Mark Egan of Lafayette, Joshua Smith of Lafayette and Doug Sadler of Lafayette also 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one brother and one sister.

Friends may call from noon until 2pm at the Main Chapel at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens on Tuesday May 14th. Services will be at 2pm with Pastor Andrew Guthrie officiating. Interment will follow in the cemetery.

TMG Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now