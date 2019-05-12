|
Ola Jean Madlung
Lafayette - Ola Jean Madlung, 92 of Lafayette died unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday May 8th. She was born December 3,1926 in Clarks Hill to Melvin and Bertha Rayburn Arndt. Ola worked at CTS Microelectronics in West Lafayette as an inspector prior to her retirement. She was a member of First Christian Church, she had been a girl scout leader and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Carpenters Union Local 215. Ola loved working with her hands, she enjoyed crafting, crocheting, sewing and knitting.
Ola is survived by her children Shirley (Lynn) Blair of Indianapolis, Judith (Jeff) Cuppy of Lafayette, James (Pat) Madlung III of West Lafayette, and Jerry (Laurie) Madlung of Lafayette. Grandchildren Emily (Danny) Fields of Greenwood, Jamie (Scott) Burnett of Auburn, AL, Julie (Bill) Fessel of Indianapolis, Jeramy Madlung of Lafayette, Jordin (DJ) Fritz of Monticello, Jennifer Gillam of Lafayette, LeAnna (Aaron) Mull of Lafayette, Mark Egan of Lafayette, Joshua Smith of Lafayette and Doug Sadler of Lafayette also 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one brother and one sister.
Friends may call from noon until 2pm at the Main Chapel at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens on Tuesday May 14th. Services will be at 2pm with Pastor Andrew Guthrie officiating. Interment will follow in the cemetery.
TMG Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 12, 2019