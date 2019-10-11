Services
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Spring Vale Cemetery
25 US-52
Lafayette, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Olive Pierce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olive Roberta Pierce


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olive Roberta Pierce Obituary
Olive Roberta Pierce

West Lafayette - Olive "Ollie" Roberta (Holsinger) Pierce, 96, of West Lafayette died Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Westminster Village Healthcare in West Lafayette.

She was born September 21, 1923 in Delphi and was raised by the late Floyd and Amy Gochenour. She was a graduate of Rossville High School in Rossville. On November 26, 1942 Olive married Benson M. Pierce in Rossville. He preceded her in death on March 17, 1999. Olive was a homemaker and worked for over 15 years in various positions at Purdue University.

Ollie was a passionate caregiver, who lovingly took care of anyone who needed a shoulder or a hug. She was a caregiver for her son Gil, who died of cystic fibrosis and for her husband, Benson, as well as many others that Olive could tell needed some "TLC."

Olive is survived by her son, Terry (Beth) Pierce of Granite Bay, CA; 2 grandchildren, Shaun and Brad Pierce; and 2 great-grandchildren, Katelyn and Corbin Pierce. She is also survived by her long term and dear friend Tom McNary.

Along with her husband, Benson and her parents, she was preceded by her son, Gil Pierce.

Memorial contributions in Olive's name may be given to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601 or at .

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Monday, October 21, 2019 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd, Lafayette.

A graveside service will be at 10:00 am, Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Spring Vale Cemetery, 25 US-52, Lafayette, IN 47905 with Pastor Allen Weldy officiating.

Share memories, leave condolences, and sign the guest book at www. soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 11 to Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olive's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Soller-Baker Funeral Homes, Inc. - Lafayette Chapel
Download Now