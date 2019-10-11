|
Olive Roberta Pierce
West Lafayette - Olive "Ollie" Roberta (Holsinger) Pierce, 96, of West Lafayette died Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Westminster Village Healthcare in West Lafayette.
She was born September 21, 1923 in Delphi and was raised by the late Floyd and Amy Gochenour. She was a graduate of Rossville High School in Rossville. On November 26, 1942 Olive married Benson M. Pierce in Rossville. He preceded her in death on March 17, 1999. Olive was a homemaker and worked for over 15 years in various positions at Purdue University.
Ollie was a passionate caregiver, who lovingly took care of anyone who needed a shoulder or a hug. She was a caregiver for her son Gil, who died of cystic fibrosis and for her husband, Benson, as well as many others that Olive could tell needed some "TLC."
Olive is survived by her son, Terry (Beth) Pierce of Granite Bay, CA; 2 grandchildren, Shaun and Brad Pierce; and 2 great-grandchildren, Katelyn and Corbin Pierce. She is also survived by her long term and dear friend Tom McNary.
Along with her husband, Benson and her parents, she was preceded by her son, Gil Pierce.
Memorial contributions in Olive's name may be given to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601 or at .
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Monday, October 21, 2019 at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd, Lafayette.
A graveside service will be at 10:00 am, Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Spring Vale Cemetery, 25 US-52, Lafayette, IN 47905 with Pastor Allen Weldy officiating.
Share memories, leave condolences, and sign the guest book at www. soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 11 to Oct. 19, 2019