Oma Halsema
Earl Park - Oma Louise Halsema, 96, of Earl Park passed away Monday, November 18, 2019.
She was born January 26, 1923 in Goodland, IN, to the late Glenn and Esther (Bart) Cobleigh. She graduated from Oxford High School before continuing her education at the Lafayette Business College. Oma worked as a Secretary in the X-ray department for St. Elizabeth in the early 60s.
She was a member of Lafayette Porcelain Artists, Greater Lafayette Museum of Art and Tuesday Painters.
Oma is survived by brother Michael Cobleigh of Earl Park; nieces and nephews: Michael Garrison, Amy Watson, Dean Watson, Terry Poindexter, Jamie Connor, Lacey Connor, Katelin Connor, Sarah Connor, Joshua Connor, Kendra Spiker, Brandon Spiker, Kayleigh Spiker, Joe Cobleigh, Brenda (Kenny) Spiker, Jim Cobleigh and Michael W. Cobleigh; great nieces and nephews: Liam and Eli Connor, Millie Stinson, Hazel, Emily and Lucas Connor, Jordyn Poindexter, Heather Cobleigh, Carter Connor, Kaizec Keeyan Norris.
She is preceded in death by bothers John and Larry Cobleigh.
Visitation will be held from 5pm - 8pm Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 2pm Friday, November 22, 2019 at the funeral home with Chaplain Zachary Rainey officiating. Burial to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019